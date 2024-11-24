Stephanie Beatriz reveals her father’s death moulded her new role

Stephanie Beatriz also lost her former co-star Andre Braugher in 2023.

Stephanie Beatriz has found herself to be a part of another comedy show after starring in the hit sitcom Brooklyn Nine Nine.

The 43-year-old American actress explained that the character she plays in the new comedy series, A Man On The Inside, required a lot of research but she only had to look at her life to embody the role she was expected to play.

"I had inadvertently already researched this role before I even took it," she said.

"My dad died in the fall of 2022. When he was ageing and dying, my family dealt with a lot of people that were caretakers and in health care."

The actress continued on to share that she had started reading about caretakers in healthcare to try to find a way to help her father out.

After accepting the role, Beatriz continued her research and reconnected with people who helped her late dad during a difficult time, calling them the best of humanity.

Throughout the show, her character, Didi, flawlessly embodied this behavior as she put her heart and soul into helping the Pacific View community, constantly going above and beyond—even when her efforts went unnoticed.



"When an audience watches this, I want them to believe that she’s real," the In The Heights star explained.



"She is somebody who really thinks about others first," she added.