Karachi: fines to be imposed for public littering

A minor waste picker sits next to a roadside garbage heap near Al-Asif Square, Karachi on November 11, 2023. — Reuters

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has launched a crackdown on individuals and businesses disposing of waste on streets and footpaths in the city.

Notices have been issued to restaurants and business establishments under the Sindh Local Government Act for littering in public spaces, Geo News reported on Saturday.

According to the KMC spokesperson, the authorities will take stern measures against those who violate the law by littering in public areas. Offenders may face fines of up to 50,000 rupees or be sentenced to up to three years in prison.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab stated that municipal inspectors would act in accordance with the law and take necessary actions to address the issue.

He further added that three hotels had already been issued notices for dumping waste on footpaths and public spaces. The establishments were warned that if the problem was not resolved within three days, legal action would follow.

This move is part of Karachi’s ongoing efforts to maintain cleanliness and discourage public littering, ensuring a safer and healthier environment for the citizens.