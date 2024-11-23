Billie Eilish pens down heartfelt message for fan’s tragedy before concert

Billie Eilish was named Artist of the Year for her increasing influence

Billie Eilish has expressed her deepest condolences for the fans who lost their lives on the way to her concert on Sunday.

Eilish’s fans Lucy Yeates and Kole Cunningham, both 18, died when the car they were traveling in smashed into a vehicle in Missouri.

Lucy‘s twin sister, Aubrey Yeates, was reportedly also present in the car at the time and is currently admitted at a hospital for her “multiple traumatic injuries” according to a statement made by her family.

The Birds of a Feather songstress took to X, to send a message to the family, writing, “Sending so much love to the families. So heartbreaking.”

This comes after Eilish, who was recently named Apple's Artist of the Year, held a concert for her Hit Me Hard And Soft tour in Omaha on Sunday night.

“Aubrey, Lucy and Kole were incredible fans of the artist,” someone from the family told Fox 4 Kansas City.