Amy Adams finds herself while filming ‘Nightbitch’

Amy Adams shared her self-exploring experience while shooting for Nightbitch.

The actress revealed her thoughts during the movie’s Los Angeles premiere on Thursday night.

“I had just come off of a play, so I was already working on a deficit of sleep and being very tired. I had a lot of a sense memory of being a parent and sort of the exhaustion that comes with that,” Adams told The Hollywood Reporter on the carpet of the filming experience.

“I think, with this, I just wanted to meet the character where I was, and so it was wonderful to not have to pretend to be different than I was on set,” she said. “I feel like I really was able to channel my own experiences through this.”

The Justice League alum, who played in writer-director Marielle Heller‘s horror-comedy film, depicts the character known just as “Mother” as she deals with motherhood and realizes she might be turning into a dog.

The writer said she always wished to make a movie about motherhood for a while when she stumbled upon author Rachel Yoder’s 2021 novel of the same name. “It was like she’d been staring and spying on my brain. I felt so seen by it,” the filmmaker said.

“I felt like she was saying the thoughts that I had kept secret in my head out loud.”

Adams, Heller, Anne Carey, Sue Naegle, Stacy O’Neil and Christina Oh served as producers.

Nightbitch, the thriller, initially premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and is set to hit theaters on December 6.