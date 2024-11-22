Leonardo DiCaprio raves over Kate Winslet 25 years after 'Titanic'

Leonardo DiCaprio raves about Kate Winslet in brief introduction speech at Lee screening

Titanic's Jack may have frozen to death, but even 25 years later, Leonardo DiCaprio's bond with Kate Winslet is still going strong.

Earlier this week, the beloved Titanic stars reunited at a special screening of Winslet's new film, Lee, which premiered in September.

In a video circulating on social media from their recent reunion, DiCaprio, who recently celebrated his 50th birthday milestone, is seen raving over his 1997 film co-star during an introductory speech on Tuesday, November 19.

He praised Winslet, 49, saying she’s "one of the great talents of my generation," and described her work in Lee as "nothing short of transformative."

"I continue to be awestruck by you," the Oscar winner continued. "I continue to admire your strength, your integrity, your talent, and your passion in every single project you take on."

Winslet stars in Lee as Elizabeth "Lee" Miller, a fashion model-turned-World War II photographer, in a film directed by Ellen Kuras.

The actress first gained widespread recognition for her iconic role as Rose in Titanic alongside DiCaprio, which earned her a Best Actress nomination at the Academy Awards.

After the critically acclaimed movie, Winslet and DiCaprio reunited onscreen in Revolutionary Road (2008), directed by Sam Mendes.