Liam Payne's 'surprising' tweet about death goes viral day after funeral

Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan attends Liam's funeral

Following Liam Payne’s funeral, the late singer’s old tweet has been making rounds on the internet which he posted back in 2010.

The shocking post has gauged all the attention of the fans as it was related to death and funeral.

Liam posted the tweet in 2010 which read: ” If I die, would you come to ma funeral...” This is the same year when pop band One Direction aka 1D was formed.

The heartbreaking statement is now pulling heartstrings after his funeral as it gives a reminder of the Teardrops singer’s life and struggles.

The tweet has now turned into reality as the 31-year-old singer tragically passed away on October 16 after falling from third floor balcony of a hotel CasaSur Palermo located in Argentina.

A month after his demise, Payne’s was finally laid to rest yesterday on November 20. His memorial reunited his former bandmates namely; Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan, after nine years.

The 1D lads, who attended the funeral with a heavy heart, were spotted arriving the church in Wolverhampton. They all looked extremely heartbroken and sad on losing their brother.

One Direction was formed in 2010 at X-Factor by Simon Cowell. In 2016, the boy band split up leaving fans brokenhearted.