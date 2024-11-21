Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir delivers a speech at the passing out parade of the 147th long course of the Pakistan Army at the military academy in Kakul on April 29, 2023. — ISPR

KARACHI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir said on Wednesday that the state is also responsible to protect the "digital borders" of the country and "ensure digital security" of the people.

Addressing the business community in Karachi, the army chief expressed optimism about the country's economic progress, saying that he has a firm belief in Pakistan’s bright and stable future.

Recalling his earlier statement during the previous meeting with the business community, COAS Munir said that he had told everyone that "hopelessness is forbidden".

He said that the country's economic indicators turned positive which he said would further improve next year "while those who made claims about the country’s default are nowhere to be seen". He called for accountability of those elements who spread disappointment amongst the masses

"Nothing, including politics, is superior to our country and we also should prioritise the country over personal gains," said the army chief, adding that the people should ask about the importance of a state from the people of Libya, Iraq, and Palestine.

He asked the masses to make united efforts to deal with challenges facing the country.

"Only Pakistanis could bring economic stability in Pakistan," said General Munir urging overseas Pakistanis to bring investments in their home country to play their role in the country's development and prosperity.

He said that those running illegitimate businesses were backing terrorism with ulterior motives.

Last week, General Munir termed "misleading and incorrect information" a major challenge, he said that without comprehensive laws and regulations it will continue to destabilise "political and social structures".

He made the statement while addressing a special ceremony of Margalla Dialogue 2024, organised by Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI).

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir addresses the special ceremony of Margalla Dialogue 2024, Islamabad, November 15, 2024. — ISPR

Speaking about global challenges at the ceremony, Gen Munir had said that the world, in recent years, has been facing many challenges, among which the rapid spread of false and misleading information is a major one.

"In view of many changes in the world, the increasing influence of violent non-state actors and state-sponsored terrorism is also a major global challenge."

Stressing stricter rules for social media, he added that freedom of speech without restrictions was "leading to the degradation of moral values in all societies".