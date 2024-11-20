Prince Harry sends message to royals with latest stunt

Prince Harry's New York stunt seems to be a message to the royals

King Charles III's younger son Prince Harry raised eyebrows with his latest move in the US.

The Duke of Sussex visited a tattoo parlour in New York earlier this year, and a new video has revealed exactly what went down during his hour-long visit to the shop.

The clip shows the Duke of Sussex grimacing in pain as he appears to be given a shock neck tattoo by US music star Jelly Roll. In the sketch, the country singer and rapper jokes that Harry has agreed to be given his first tattoo.

The clip seems to be a message to the royals who usually avoid doing this.

If Harry had in fact gotten a tattoo, it would be a huge stray from royal tradition, as senior royals typically avoid any body modification.

Despite having a reputation for being one of the more rebellious members of the British royal family, PopSugar reported in 2018 that it would be very unlikely for Prince Harry to get any tattoos.

Prince Andrew's younger daughter Princess Eugenie of York has a small black circle tattooed behind her left ear, while Lady Amelia Windsor has many tattoos, including three bear cubs, a tiger on her left shoulder blade, and a petal on her rib cage.

These are some of the most modern cases of royals getting tattoos, but back in the 1800s, King George V also reportedly had some ink of his own. It’s alleged the former monarch got a dragon on one arm and a tiger on the other while he was serving in the Royal Navy back in 1881.

Jelly Roll – who has been announced as the first headliner at the closing ceremony of the event next year – tells Harry: "Do you know, I could not believe it when they called me and told me Prince Harry wanted to get a tattoo today and he wanted me to give him his first tattoo?" However, the duke appears to have heard nothing about the deal.

"No, no, no, why are you wearing a glove?" Harry asks. Jelly Roll replies: "We are giving you a tattoo about the Invictus Games." The duke says he wanted to ask Jelly Roll "to do" the games, not to tattoo him.

However, Jelly Roll says he will only play the games if Harry lets him give him his first tattoo. Finally, the Duke had to give in to the Roll's request.