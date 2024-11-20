Denzel Washington gets emotional as he speaks out on 'damages' of past addictions

Denzel Washington, Hollywood’s legendary actor, recently revealed painful chapter of his life that was not so dreamy.

The 69-year-old star got emotional as he admitted that he had been struggling with drugs and alcohol issues during his whole life that somehow halted him to achieve excellence in his career.

During a candid interview with Esquire, the Gladiator II actor, who is set to mark his milestone of staying sober on his 70th birthday, shared, "I’ve done a lot of damage to the body. We’ll see. I’ve been clean,"

Washington shared that his journey has never been so smooth, as he spoke about dark times when his drug addiction took a toll on him and other people who was around him.

"I never got strung out on heroin. Never got strung out on coke. Never got strung out on hard drugs. I shot dope just like they shot dope, but I never got strung out," he added.

The award-winning actor further revealed that when his family added a wine cellar to their home, he started enjoying the taste of wines and got instantly addicted to it.

"I learned to drink the best. So I'm gonna drink my '61s and my '82s and whatever we had. Wine was my thing, and now I was popping $4,000 bottles just because that’s what was left."

Denzel Washington recently appeared in the action-adventure Gladiator II, which was release on November 15 alongside superstar Pedro Pascal and many other iconic stars.