12 security personnel martyred in Bannu suicide attack

Pakistan Army personnel can be seen patrolling in this undated image. — Reuters

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday that 12 security personnel were martyred in a suicide blast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's (KP) District Bannu.



The military's media wing, in a statement, said that terrorists or "khawarij" attempted to attack a joint check post in the general area of Mali Khel in Bannu on November 19.

"In [the] ensuing fire exchange, six terrorists were sent to hell," the statement read, adding that the attempt to enter the post was effectively thwarted by the troops, which forced the attackers to ram an explosive-laden vehicle into the perimeter wall of the post.

Explaining the attack further, the military's media wing said that the suicide blast led to the collapse of a portion of the perimeter wall and damaged the adjoining infrastructure.

This, the ISPR said, resulted in the martyrdom of 12 brave sons of soil that included ten soldiers of the security forces and two soldiers of Frontier Constabulary.

Sanitisation operation is being conducted in the area and the perpetrators of this heinous act will be brought to justice, the statement mentioned.

"Security forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve."

President, PM pay tributes

President Asif Ali Zardari paid tribute to the soldiers, honouring their ultimate sacrifice for the defence of the homeland.

The president, in a statement, stated that the entire nation salutes those who laid down their lives for the security of the motherland.

The president also reiterated the nation's commitment to eradicating the scourge of terrorism entirely.

He offered prayers for the elevation of the martyrs' ranks, expressing his solemn condolences for the brave soldiers who lost their lives in the terrorist incident.

In his statement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that security forces had paid the ultimate price for their bravery in the process of killing the terrorists.

He assured the nation that the sacrifices made by the country's sons would never be in vain. Furthermore, the PM warned that those responsible for endangering the lives and property of the public would have to pay a heavy price for their actions.

He also emphasised that the government's war against terrorism would continue relentlessly until terrorism is completely eradicated from the country.

Rise in attacks

The country has been reeling under a spike in terror attacks on security forces and civilians — especially in KP and Balochistan.

Last month, a deadly suicide explosion claimed at least 27 lives and left over 60 others injured at Quetta's railway station.

Police officers and people gather at the site amid the debris after a bomb blast at a railway station in Quetta on November 9, 2024. — Reuters

In view of spike in militant attacks in the southwestern province, the Apex Committee — the top civil-military body — on Tuesday formally approved a comprehensive military operation against terrorist organisations operating in Balochistan.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister Office's, the top civil-military body gave its nod to a military operation in Balochistan against terrorist groups including the Majeed Brigade, BLA, BLF and BRAS.

As per a report by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), the third quarter of 2024 saw a 90% increase in fatalities linked to terrorist violence and counterterrorism operations.

The report recorded 722 deaths and 615 injuries in 328 incidents, with KP and Balochistan accounting for 97% of fatalities.

These incidents underscore Pakistan’s ongoing battle against militancy, particularly in areas bordering Afghanistan. Despite the Taliban’s assurances to curb cross-border terrorism, militant groups continue to exploit the porous border to stage attacks.

The United States also condemned the recent surge in terrorist attacks in Pakistan, including the abduction of seven policemen in Bannu and an ambush on a military convoy near the Afghan border.

Washington acknowledged the challenges posed by cross-border militancy and emphasised the importance of its partnership with Pakistan in addressing these threats.