'Last nail in PTI's coffin', says PML-N leader on protest

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) leader Tallal Chaudhry has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) November 24 protest, what the party calls its "final call", would be its "last nail in the coffin".

Speaking on Geo News' programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath", the firebrand PML-N leader said the PTI protest would become a victim of internal clash and the government would not have to do anything.

In his comment on the active participation of PTI founder Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi in politics and mobilising party leaders and workers for the planned massive protest, Chaudhry said the movement’s success was impossible regardless of whatever Bushra was doing.

"Public transport is not available in Faisalabad to bring even 20,000 people," he remarked.

On Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s threats, the PML-N leader said he was all talk and no action.

The government was watching everything closely and it would not let anyone inflict damage upon Pakistan, he said, adding absolution would be granted only after sins were punished.

Govt plans to counter PTI protest

The federal government has formulated a plan to deal with the PTI protest and sit-in scheduled for this weekend in the federal capital.

The centre has started preparations to deploy Rangers and additional Frontier Constabulary (FC) force in Islamabad to better handle the law and order situation, The News reported.

Islamabad Police has sought the services of 9,000 personnel of Rangers and FC with full anti-riot kits since November 22.

Deployment of 5,000 additional personnel of the Pakistan Rangers and 4,000 of the FC has been sought by the Islamabad Police IG through a letter.

According to sources, the Ministry of Interior has initiated steps to deploy Rangers and FC. The ministry has decided to approach the agencies concerned in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad administration on Monday imposed Section 144 for two months ahead of the potential PTI protest in the federal capital.

According to a notification issued by Additional District Magistrate Usman Ashraf, the ban has been placed on all public gatherings of five or more people, processions, rallies and demonstrations.

The authorities said the decision has been taken in view of law and order situation, citing concerns about potential unlawful assemblies, disruption of public order and the current security environment.

The order specifically mentions concerns about planned religious and other demonstrations in the federal capital. The ban prohibits gatherings in all public places within Islamabad’s revenue limits, encompassing the area defined as the Red Zone which includes key government buildings, diplomatic missions and other sensitive locations.

The order states that even after the two-month period expires, any ongoing investigations, legal proceedings or penalties related to violations of the ban will continue.

Former prime minister Imran Khan has called on PTI supporters to march to Islamabad, stressing that the party’s entire leadership will be part of the protest.

PTI finalises preparations

On the other hand, the PTI has finalised its strategy to march on Islamabad. Party sources claim that around 10,000 workers have already reached Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and nearby areas.

The party leadership had instructed all office-bearers, MPAs, and MNAs to mobilise active workers from their constituencies and ensure their arrival in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and surrounding cities before November 24.

According to sources, all workers have been directed to stay at undisclosed locations.

Reliable sources informed The News that selected workers from the Hazara Division will reach Islamabad via Haripur and Murree routes, while specific workers from the southern districts will use Fateh Jang and alternative routes to enter the capital.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and PTI's provincial spokesperson Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif told The News that complete arrangements have been made to remove all obstacles.

He stated that similar hurdles were erected in the past, but PTI workers and the public overcame them and reached Islamabad.

He expressed confidence that on November 24, a massive crowd would once again converge on Islamabad and warned the "illegitimate government" against the folly of erecting barriers, as containers would prove to be nothing more than sand walls before the public’s passion.

He further added that under the leadership of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, a large convoy from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would reach Islamabad and would not return until their demands were met.

Dr Saif emphasised that this time, the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are resolute about restoring the public mandate by freeing all political prisoners, including Imran.

Irfan Saleem, President of PTI Peshawar, told The News that the target is to mobilise 65,000 workers from 13 provincial constituencies and 50,000 from five national assembly constituencies in Peshawar.

Haji Fazal Elahi, a MPA from Peshawar, mentioned that workers are enthusiastic and all expenses are being borne personally, with additional support from the workers themselves.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan’s lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry, said that the protest would not only take place in Islamabad, but throughout Pakistan and across the world where Imran’s supporters were present.

The party has made four demands — revoke the 26th Constitutional Amendment, “restore” democracy and Constitution, return the public’s mandate, and release all “innocent political” prisoners.

Apex body meeting

Meanwhile, a meeting of the Central Apex Committee of the National Action Plan called by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the wake of increasing incidents of terrorism in the country could not be held on Monday.

According to government sources, the meeting will now be chaired by the prime minister at the PM House in Islamabad on (Tuesday).

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Finance Minister Senator Aurangzeb, Interior Minister Senator Mohsin Naqvi, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Information Minister Atta Tarar, Law Minister Senator Azim Nazir Tarar, the Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan chief ministers, Azad Jammu and Kashmir prime minister, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, ISI, ISPR DGs, DGMO, DGMI, interior secretary, DG IB, DG FIA, Nacta national coordinator, all chief secretaries and IGs will attend the meeting.

The meeting would be briefed on the implementation of the National Action Plan by the Ministry of Interior and sensitive institutions.

The meeting would discuss the country’s internal security situation and approve a framework for counter-terrorism. Important decisions are expected to be taken in this important meeting of the political and military leadership.

Meanwhile, KP CM Gandapur is all set to discuss Imran, PTI's November 24 protest march, and their ongoing tension with the establishment in the Apex Committee meeting, where he will be sitting face-to-face with the top military leadership.