Duchess Sophie shares emotional message after receiving huge royal honour

Duchess Sophie issued a new statement after she was honoured with a notable role.

On November 16, the royal family paid tribute to the Duchess of Edinburgh with a delightful announcement about her new honour.

The Firm's spokesperson announced that the Duchess is the new Patron of WheelPower, the national charity for wheelchair sports.

Notably, King Charles previously held this role when he was the Prince of Wales.

During her visit to the charity foundation alongside her husband Prince Edward, Sophie shared, "It’s a huge honour for me to take on this Patronage."

She added, "I really am delighted. I look forward to working with you in the future to make disability sport more visible and more accessible so that many more people can experience the genuine benefits that it gives."

For the unversed, since King Charles and Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis, Duchess Sophie increased her royal engagements in order to support and represent the family at key events.

Recently, the mother-of-two made a heartfelt gesture for Catherine at the Remembrance Sunday Service, showing the world her motherly side for the Princess, who returned to the royal fold after completing chemotherapy.