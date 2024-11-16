John Peaslee, renowned writer-producer, passes away at 73

John Peaslee, who got recognized by his work on sitcoms like Coach, Just Shoot Me!, According to Jim and Liv and Maddie, has died at the age of 73.

The producer, who worked with longtime creative partner Judd Pillot, has passed away due to natural causes peacefully at his home in Sherman Oaks, Pillot announced. The duo collaborated for 35 years.

“I will be forever thankful to the universe that I was with him for several hours that day, that I was able to hold his hand, recount all the stories — way too many to tell, but not nearly enough to fill the hole in my heart,” Pillot wrote on Instagram.

Peaslee and Pillot work history started from 1989 when they joined forces for ABC’s Coach, NBC’s Just Shoot Me! from 2002-03, ABC’s According to Jim from 2005-09 and Disney Channel’s Liv and Maddie from 2013-17.

The pair also created magic with ABC’s A Whole New Ballgame, which starred Corbin Bernsen and aired in 1995; ABC’s Something So Right, which starred Mel Harris and Jere Burns and ran from 1996-98; and CBS’ Payne, a 1999 adaptation of the fabled British comedy Fawlty Towers.

The acclaimed writer, who belongs to New York, has initiated his career in news and documentaries.

Later, Peaslee with Pillot moved to Los Angeles in 1985 and they created sitcom Duet, which aired in 1987.

Peaslee is survived by his third wife, Dava, his daughter, Rebecca, and his brother, Jim.