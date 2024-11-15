Taylor Swift drops major hint about 'emotional' venture

Taylor Swift makes big announcement in heartwarming update

Taylor Swift is extending gratitide to her fans for falling heads over heels in love with her latest album The Tortured Poets Department.

The Anti-hero hitmaker, who is scheduled to perform her nine shows in Canada ahead of wrapping Eras Tour on December 8, reflected on her six nominations for the 2025 Grammy Awards.

On Thursday, November 14, Taylor stepped into the spotlight at Toronto's Rogers Centre.

While the singer received an accolade for the best pop vocal album, she told the audience, "You guys did something so amazing over the course of the last few months."

The 34-year-old gushed over how her fans supported her throughout the journey as she further went on to add, "I just mean what you did with embracing The Tortured Poets Department, the album. It's truly blown my mind because its really emotional for me that this album, I wrote it during the Eras Tour."

"I wrote that album, made that album, all [while] trying to keep it a secret from you guys. And then [we] announced the album, and then we basically were, like, working really hard to secretly put together a new chapter in the Eras Tour of The Tortured Poets Department and we wanted to surprise you with it, and we did."

After concluding the album's chart-topping success, Swift added, "And the most recent thing that you did, because everything that happens is a direct reflection of the passion that you show, is you guys got this album nominated for six Grammys. It's so unbelievable, so thank you."

Previosuly, the Grammy Award winner wrapped her American leg of the highly-anticipated Eras tour on November 3.