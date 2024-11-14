King Charles celebrates birthday in London, holds meeting with Mayor Sadiq Khan

King Charles n his 76th birthday, showed his commitment to duty, stepping out in London for a significant cause.

Rather than taking the day off, the King met with Mayor Sadiq Khan and participated in the opening of two new Coronation Food Hubs—distribution centers created to address food insecurity and reduce waste.

At the event, he toured the facility, interacting with beneficiaries, food bank representatives, school staff, and community leaders who rely on these resources.

He also viewed a newly installed industrial freezer that boosts the center's storage capacity by 400 percent, allowing the charity to preserve and distribute much more surplus food.

While he opened the first hub in person, he inaugurated the second remotely, underscoring his dedication to supporting communities in need.

King Charles celebrates his birthday on November 14, the date of his birth in 1948.

However, his official birthday was honored earlier this year on June 15 with the King’s Birthday Parade, popularly known as Trooping the Colour, in London.

The event also marked Princess Kate’s first public appearance of 2024, a meaningful moment as she resumed royal duties following her cancer diagnosis earlier in the year.

Since then, the Princess of Wales has made a powerful return to the public eye, including her recent participation in two Remembrance events, displaying her resilience and commitment to her royal role.