Kate Middleton’s health ‘taking a toll’ again after King Charles’ instructions

Kate Middleton’s health ‘taking a toll’ again King Charles’ new orders

Kate Middleton, who announced in September that she completed her cancer treatment after nine months, is beginning to feel the strain once more as royal has hit with new crisis.

The Princess of Wales marked her return to royal duties as she attended the sombre events of Remembrance Sunday last weekend. Moreover, the future Queen is also sending invites to her annual Christmas carol concert.

However, while Kate had planned her time to ease back into her role, she and husband Prince William now have to shoulder the responsibility as the royals face a major setback, an insider revealed.

“Kate was just trying to concentrate on getting back on her feet as she eases back into her public duties after her own cancer battle,” the source told InTouch Weekly. “So, the strain must be taking a toll.”

The news comes after King Charles and Prince William’s “secret millions” were exposed in a new documentary which the royals are earning from their private estates. The public is seemingly livid as the two senior royals are milking cash from public sector establishments like NHS hospitals, prisons and charities.

Moreover, William’s property has sparked special ire as it is accused of neglecting severe restrictions set by the government to curb climate change and environmental issues.

William and Kate are now instructed by Palace aides to keep the monarchy in positive light. Despite the “brutal” year that the couple has been through, the Kate and William have a big task ahead of them.

It was previously reported that Kate has a changed perspective after her health woes and will be taking fewer engagements. However, it seems unlikely Kate would be able to do that very well.

“Kate and William have had to step up” and prepare for the fact they may have to take the throne “sooner than expected,” the insider noted.

“They really have no choice — as the next king and queen, it’s their unique burden to shoulder.”