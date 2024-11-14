John Krasinski not the first choice for ‘Sexist Man Alive’ title

John Krasinki crowned PEOPLE'S Sexist Man Alive coveted title

John Krasinski, who is crowned PEOPLE’s Sexist Man Alive, was not the first choice for the coveted title.

Surprisingly, Glen Powell and Pedro Pascal were magazine’s number-one choice but both actors had turned down the title.

A source spilled to DailyMail.com that the magazine “begged both of them to accept,” but were “continuously shut down”.

“Every year the magazine has dreams of who to get, but the person they want doesn't always agree to be a part of it. Do you really think that they wanted Patrick Dempsey last year?' said an insider.

The source continued, “And for this year, just like Patrick, John is a great guy but in no way was he their number-one choice.

This year, the magazine asked Glen Powell and Pedro Pascal on a handful of occasions to be the pick, but they continued to say no,” revealed an insider.

The source told the outlet, “They both had their reasons to turn it down, but People Magazine begged both of them to accept and they were continuously shot down.”

The source explained that Glen and Pedro didn’t give much importance to the title at this point in their careers.

“Glen wants to make more of an impact in acting now that he is finally getting amazing roles and becoming more of a star,” shared an insider.

The source added, “And Pedro doesn't feel like it was ever something he wanted to entertain.”

Meanwhile, John also believed that he “was being punked” while speaking to PEOPLE after earning the title.

“He sees the gimmick of it all and though there is a flattery to it, his ego doesn't need it,” he said.