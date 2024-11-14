'The Office' co-stars reacts to John Krasinski ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ title

John Krasinski named the 2024's Sexiest Man Alive on Tuesday, November 12th

John Krasinski, who starred in hit CBS comedy sitcom, The Office, was named PEOPLE's 'Sexiest Man Alive' on Tuesday, November 12th.

Krasinski, who played Jim Halpert for nine seasons of the beloved sitcom, received words of praises from his The Office co-stars, Angela Kinsey and Kate Flannery.

"I'm so tickled by it," Kinsley told Entertainment Weekly on Wednesday, while discussing her upcoming movie, Confessions of a Christmas Letter. "I found out this morning."

The 53-year-old added, "I love John. He's such a good person and I'm so happy for all the success he's having.”

Even though, Kinsey happy for her former co-star, she confessed it was hard digesting the title.

“I think of him like my little brother, so, this is like your little brother getting Sexiest Man Alive! You're kind of like, 'What is happening?' But he's such a cutie," she said.

Meanwhile, Kate Flannery, who played Meredith Palmer on the show, told TMZ, "This is so long overdue!"



"John Krasinski's gotten robbed every year since 2005, in my opinion. It's so time," she expressed.

As for A Quiet Place star himself, Krasinski admitted to People Magazine that he had an "immediate blackout" when he heard the news.

"Zero thoughts,” Krasinski continued. “Other than maybe I’m being punked.”

Before Krasinski was crowned with this title, Patrick Dempsey had the honour of being 2023’s 'Sexiest Man Alive'.