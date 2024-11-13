Kristin Chenoweth expresses feelings of being a wife of 14 years younger husband

Kristin Chenoweth, the Emmy-winning actress and singer, spoke from the heart revealing how it feels to be older than her husband, Josh Bryant.

Despite the 14 years of age difference between them, the couple have been happily married for almost a year, as she's not so bothered about it at all.

While taking a trip down memory lane, Chenoweth shared that she stole a glance at him in Backroad Anthem band and fell head over heels for him.

"They were called Backroad Anthem at the time. And I look at the band and I looked at Josh and I thought, ‘Who dat? He’s so cute!" she shared during her candid interview with The View.

The 55-year-old actress reflected on how age does not matter to define her relationship with 42-year-old. She said, "He's a little younger than me, but I think age is just a number."

The West Wing star went on recalling the heartwarming moment when she and her husband became really good friends and soon after having a few dates and getaways together, he asked her out for marriage.

She added, "He was there and said, ‘I’d like to court you.’ And I said, ‘Are you from 1935?"

Kristin, who is mostly known for her vibrant personality and being blunt, think that age gap is nothing when you both are madly in love and believe in respect and care in marriage.