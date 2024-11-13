Donald Trump doesn’t rule out scrutiny of Prince Harry's visa status

Trump Signals potential action on Prince Harry's visa

Donald Trump's re-election bid has sparked new attention on Prince Harry's US visa status, with some speculating that the incoming President may take action if the Duke of Sussex is found to have lied on his visa application.

Speaking ahead of the election, Trump suggested he would ensure "appropriate action" is taken if Harry's documentation regarding drug use is found to be misleading.

The relationship between the Sussexes and Trump has been strained since 2020, when the couple publicly urged Americans to reject the former President’s rhetoric.

Despite ongoing tension, royal commentator Lee Cohen pointed out that although Harry’s visa situation may not be Trump's immediate priority, it remains a matter worth considering.

"It sure seems like divine justice or karma that the fortunes of the Sussexes have taken such a turn over the past year. Bad behaviour and bad judgment have been catching up with them," Cohen said, speculating that the re-election of Trump could cause the royal couple some anxiety.

He also referenced criticisms from Trump's son, Eric, about Harry and Meghan’s unpopularity in America, suggesting that the President-elect may take this sentiment into account when deciding how to approach the issue.