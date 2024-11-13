Doja Cat drops hint of new music album title in Instagram update

Doja Cat hints title of new music album in latest Instagram update

Doja Cat has seemingly revealed the title of her next musical album in a recent Instagram update.

The 29-year-old musician showcased her new foot tattoo, which fans believe is the name of her upcoming fifth studio album.

In one photo, Doja shared a close-up view of her fresh tattoo, which reads, "RED" in blood-red ink.

The Say So singer captioned her post which reads, "Footjob."

As Doja's post went viral on social media, many fans flooded the comments section with excitement and thoughts.

One fan commented, "Doja, drop the new album please."

"Okay, but announce that single, Doja," while another admirer suggested.

This post came shortly after the globally known musician deleted a list of songs from her upcoming album.

On November 11, the Grammy-winning artist took to her X account to reveal 13 potential tracks from her much-anticipated fifth studio album.

In the now-deleted post, Doja initially shared the titles of five songs, including, Cards, Acts of Service, Make It Up, Did I Lie, and Crack.

However, the singer has not officially commented further on her next studio album.