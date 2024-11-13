Drew Barrymore's overly touchy style makes Martha Stewart 'uncomfortable'

Drew Barrymore's tendency to get up close and personal with her guests was on full display during a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.



This time, her affectionate gestures made Martha Stewart visibly uncomfortable.

While discussing what makes Stewart "soft and gooey" inside, Barrymore began caressing Stewart's back.

Stewart responded with a brief answer, "Treatment," to which Barrymore flirtatiously added, "When you're treated like a lady."

Stewart, 83, looked uneasy and pushed Barrymore away, saying, "You're the wrong gender." Barrymore, 49, dramatically fell back onto the couch, joking, "I know... Although, the way it's going with men, though, Martha, I'm not so sure anymore."

This isn't the first time Barrymore's touchy-feely approach has raised eyebrows. Last December, she held Oprah Winfrey's hand tightly, sparking criticism. One viewer commented, "She's really creeping me out now. It's just too weird."

However, Winfrey defended Barrymore, stating, "I was actually comforted by the stroking of the arm... I was not uncomfortable at all."

Barrymore addressed her interview style in August, admitting, "Physical distance isn't my strong point." She emphasized her goal of spreading joy and laughter on her show.

"First of all, we're always going to be big on joy and laughter and feeling good... Do you know how hard the pandemic was for me? I was alone in a studio by myself. I like to be around people."

Barrymore acknowledged not being "everyone's favorite," but her intention remains to create a welcoming atmosphere.