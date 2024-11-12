Chris Wallace says goodbye to CNN for more ‘action’

Chris Wallace to exit CNN

Chris Wallace is going to explore more career paths.

The CNN broadcaster announced he was leaving the network after three years.

The 77-year-old TV personality shared with the Daily Beast about exiting the news station at the end of the year on Monday.

Wallace is heading towards a career in streaming and podcasting, which is “where the action seems to be.”

“This is the first time in 55 years I’ve been between jobs,” Wallace said. “I am actually excited and liberated by that.”

During the discussion, Wallace recognized the success of Joe Rogan and Charlamagne Tha God in engaging audiences through high-profile interviews with Donald Trump and Kamala Harris during the recent presidential election.

“I don’t flatter myself to think I will have that sort of reach,” Wallace remarked, explaining that as the host of The Chris Wallace Show, he’s still on the verge of deciding whether streaming or podcasting might be the ideal platform for his work.

“Not knowing is part of the challenge. I’m waiting to see what comes over the transom. It might be something that I haven’t thought of at all.”

As his exit comes near, he also paid his due respects to CNN.

“I have nothing but positive things to say,” Wallace gushed. “CNN has been very good to me.”

And the network returned the gesture, as CNN CEO Mark Thompson praised Wallace in a statement to the Daily Beast, calling him as “one of the most respected political journalists in the news business.”

“We want to thank him for the dedication and wisdom he’s brought to all his work at CNN and to wish him the very best for the future,” Thompson said.