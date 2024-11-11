Amy Adams turned down lewd SNL song: Here’s why

Here's why Amy Adams declined performing a song for SNL

Amy Adams has declined to film one particular Saturday Night Live episode due to her young Enchanted fans.

During an appearance on the latest episode of The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers rewatch podcast, Andy Samberg revealed, “I’m not gonna go into great detail about it, but it was a song that would have been a duet with me and Amy Adams, and it was very dirty.”

“I know that’s kind of bad to not say what the premise was, but it was basically like we were both really old and we were having a picnic — old people couple — and one of us gets stung by a scorpion,” he continued.

Andy said, “And then I’m dying or something and the one lament on my deathbed is that we didn’t explore things more sexually in our life, and it’s this huge up anthem about that.”

However, he mentioned, “We played the beginning of it for Amy and read a bunch of the lyrics, and she thought it was very funny, and she was so nice as always — we love Amy, she’s a genius and she was like, ‘That’s really funny. I can’t do that.”

“Little girls are so obsessed with Enchanted right now. They will find this, and it will be scarring for them, and I just can’t mix that right now,’” pointed out Andy.

Interestingly, Amy collaborated on Hero Song during March 2008 episode of the NBC late-night show.

Andy recalled, “When we went out to shoot ‘Hero Song,’ within five minutes, a mother and her little girl walked up and the look on the little girl’s face upon seeing Amy Adams, I was like, ‘Oh, she was so right.’”

“It’s not something I even ever thought about in our line of work, you know what I mean? Of like, she actually has an obligation and a responsibility to those kids, and she took it really seriously,” added the comedian.