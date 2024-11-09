Taylor Swift dazzles onlookers as she steps out in striped corset dress

Pop star Taylor Swift dazed the onlookers for her extravagant appearance as she stepped out to enjoy a dinner night in New York City’s Meatpacking district.

The 34-year-old dolled up in the Vivienne Westwood's striped corset dress, including a multicolored bodice and a blue-and-tan skirt.

Swift adorned the all over look through accessorizing with reddish-purple velvet mules along with a black purse and subtle gold jewelry.

Moreover, she knotted her naturally wavy locks into a moveable French bun with a few face-framing tendrils at the front.

Shake It Off vocalist enhanced her eyes by glamming it up with blush-colored eyeshadow and complimented it with a rosy lip.

The star's outing comes after she turned out to be one of the most Grammy-nominated female singers of all time, earning six nods.

Currently, the leading popular musician is fully engaged with her ongoing sixth concert trip, The Eras Tour.

It commenced in Glendale, Arizona, on March 17, 2023 and will mark it’s finale in Vancouver on December 8, 2024, comprising 149 shows spanning five continents.

Taylor Swift shared an update regarding the tour in November 2022, after the release of her tenth studio album, Midnights.

The Eras Tour includes over 40 songs gathered into 10 distinct acts that portray Swift's studio albums.