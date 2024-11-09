Rihanna sparks frenzy after hinting at retirement plans

Rihanna leaves fans shaken with her recent cryptic remarks

Rihanna has seemingly left her fans disappointed with her cryptic remarks during her recent appearance in Los Angeles.

According to Daily Mail, the Umbrella hitmaker attended a launch event of Fenty Beauty x Puma in the City of Angeles on November 7, 2024.

During the star-studded night, Rihanna was asked to share her thoughts on upcoming music albums and her next professional choices.

Responding to the question, the 36-year-old businesswoman mentioned that music is what made her famous and opened doors for her, but God has other plans for the future.

As Rihanna's speech went viral on social media, several fans took to their X accounts and began expressing their fears about whether the Stay singer would ever finish her highly anticipated ninth album.

One fan commented and expressed their dissatisfaction which reads, "Rihanna said God had plans for her elsewhere...WELP! She officially done fri y'all."

"Rihanna really retired, we aren't getting any new music," another disheartened fan penned.

A third fan wrote, "Rihanna announcing her retirement trump becoming president radical optimism and eternal sunshine getting snubbed I'm out."

It is important to mention that Rihanna last released her eighth studio album Anti January 2016.