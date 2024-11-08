Quetta administration denies PTI's rally request

A representational image showing PTI supporters attending a party rally. — AFP/File

QUETTA/ SWABI: Despite a "court order," the Quetta administration on Friday refused to allow the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to organise a public gathering in the district due to security concerns.

The PTI had announced to stage a rally on Saturday at Quetta's Hockey Ground and sent a request to the city administration in this regard.

Quetta Deputy Commissioner Saad bin Asad asked the PTI to defer its plan of gathering people, citing issues related to the law and order in the city this month.

Saad said examinations of public service commission were being held at the Ayub National Stadium. Whereas, he said, various games were being played in the Hockey Ground.

The DC warned those who violated the orders would face the music.

A PTI’s provincial spokesperson said the court had obliged the local administration to provide a place for the rally. However, he said, the DC was employing delaying tactics in giving permission despite the court directive.

On the other hand, the PTI is prepping to hold a public gathering in Service Area, near Swabi Interchange. The rally was announced by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur last Saturday.

Announcing a modification in the PTI’s power show scheduled for November 8 in Peshawar, Gandapur said on November 2 that the public meeting would be held on November 9 at Swabi Interchange before announcing a "final call" to get rid of the incumbent government.

Gandapur had made the announcement while addressing a press conference outside Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail after meeting PTI founder Imran Khan, saying that they were done being peaceful which resulted in torture and arrest of the PTI workers despite not responding to the harsh actions of the authorities.

District President Suhail Yousufzai said 10-15,000 chairs were being placed for the party supporters.

He said PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan, the KP chief minister, National Assembly Opposition Leader Omar Ayub, Asad Qaiser and other leaders would address the gathering.

“The chief minister will announce the next course of action in the rally,” he said.