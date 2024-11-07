Pakistan stresses ties with US based on 'mutual respect, non-interference'

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch addresses the weekly news briefing in Islamabad on November 7, 2024. — Screengrab via Youtube/@ForeignOfficePk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has stressed strengthening bilateral ties with the United States on the basis of "mutual respect and non-interference in each other's domestic affairs", a day after Donald Trump clinched victory in the US presidential race.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch responded to questions regarding Pakistan-US relations during weekly press briefing on Thursday. She said that president and the prime minister have congratulated President-elect Trump on his victory in the US vote.

Pakistan and the US share a long history of bilateral relations involving cooperation in various domains including security, social uplift, business, etc.

Republican Trump triumphed over Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris in presidential election on Wednesday, capping a remarkable comeback four years after he was voted out of the White House. He will take office in January.

Trump's victory in the US vote was celebrated by some quarters in the major opposition party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), with hopes that the new administration would push the incumbent Pakistani government to release the party founder Imran Khan who has been jailed for more than one year.

However, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif had ruled out the possibility of receiving such a call from the new US administration in making.

Speaking during Geo News special transmission on US election a day ago, Asif said: "We don't think Trump will call for PTI founder's release. Let's wait for 15 to 20 days and see what stand he takes," said the defence minister.

During the same transmission, PTI leader Raoof Hasan said the party had never hoped that Imran would be released after Trump's victory, adding that no such discussion has taken place within the parliamentary party.

Micheal Kugelman, Washington-based expert on South Asian nations, had also opined in his article published in Foreign Policy Magazine, concluding that Trump's silence on PTI founder during his campaign shows that the former prime minister — and Pakistan more broadly — "likely won’t be high on his list of priorities."

She said Pakistan's relations with the United States are decades old and the country was looking forward to further strengthen and broaden its ties with Washington in all fields.

Baloch added that both countries are old friends and partners, and Islamabad will continue to promote our relations on the basis of mutual respect, mutual confidence and non-interference in each others' domestic affairs.

This statement came two weeks after Pakistan's strong reaction to the US lawmakers’ letter to President Joe Biden seeking release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, terming the move "contrary to inter-state conduct and diplomatic norms".

Through a letter, more than 60 members of the United States House of Representatives had urged President Biden to use Washington's leverage with Islamabad for the release of the incarcerated founder of the former ruling party and other political prisoners.

Reacting to the US lawmakers' move, Baloch had said: "Pakistan values its bilateral relations with the United States. We believe in constructive dialogue and engagement to address any concern."

"However, comments on Pakistan's domestic affairs are contrary to inter-state conduct and diplomatic norms. We believe such letters and statements are counter-productive and not in line with positive dynamics of Pakistan-US bilateral relations."