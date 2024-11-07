Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong in Islamabad on November 7, 2024. — PID

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday assured Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong of additional security measures for the security of Chinese nationals in Pakistan.

The minister, during a meeting at the Chinese embassy in Islamabad, expressed solidarity with Ambassador Zaidong over an incident which saw two Chinese citizens being injured after being shot by a security guard in Karachi.

The foreign nationals were wounded after they were fired upon at a textile mill in Karachi's Sindh Industrial Trading Estate (Site) area.

Moving on, the security czar highlighted that Pakistan prioritises the well-being and security of Chinese citizens, particularly those working on projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The minister also briefed the ambassador on the incident's details, assured him of a swift, transparent investigation and reiterated Pakistan's commitment to ensuring justice.

Addressing concerns surrounding the security of CPEC projects, Naqvi affirmed that Pakistan is taking "all possible measures" to protect Chinese citizens and assets linked to CPEC.

Underscoring security protocols for creating a safe and stable environment, especially in regions where Chinese nationals reside or work, he said: "We fully agree with the Chinese approach of combining development with security, and we will ensure the safety of Chinese nationals and projects as a top priority".

Security forces were actively working to bolster protective measures, particularly in Karachi, to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future, Naqvi noted.

The minister's meeting with the Chinese envoy comes a day after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the incident of firing on Chinese nationals during his visit to Beijing's embassy.

The PM said instructions have already been issued to provide the best medical facilities to the injured and that he was personally monitoring the investigation process to ensure that those responsible for the attack are brought to justice.