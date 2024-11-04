Lahore braces for another spell of smog in next 24 hours

Commuters drive along a road amid heavy smog in Lahore on October 29, 2024. — AFP

LAHORE: A new spell of smog is set to hit Lahore in the next 24 hours which prompted the Punjab Environment Protection and Climate Change Department to issue an alert for citizens.

A spokesperson of the provincial department said that a fresh spell of smog is expected to hit the Punjab capital owing to Indian winds blowing at the speed of 4 to 8 kilometres per hour towards Lahore.

It added that the Air Quality Index (AQI) will be badly affected today (Tuesday), asking citizens to refrain from unnecessarily going outside and use masks while leaving their houses for unavoidable reasons.

In a related development, the provincial environment protection department also established a Smog War Room at its headquarters where focal persons will brief the Punjab's Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) director general and other officers concerned on a daily basis regarding their steps to curb smog.

A notification was also issued by the EPA DG in this regards.

Additionally, the department also announced "mandatory" leaves for those students in Lahore's special education centres who contracted illness due to polluted air from November 1 to January 31, 2025, amid smog crisis.

The order stated that the decision was taken for students who are suffering from cardiac, respiratory, and other diseases.

It is noteworthy to mention here that Lahore ranked second on the list of most polluted cities in the world on Monday, with an air quality index (AQI) of 382 as thick smog persists in the Punjab capital despite efforts to bring down pollution levels.

The AQI, which measures a range of pollutants, exceeded 1,000 to reach an "unprecedented" 1,194 in the country's second largest city on Sunday — well above the level of 300 considered "dangerous" — according to data from IQAir, the Swiss air quality monitor.

The concentration of deadly PM2.5 pollutants — fine particulate matter in the air that causes most damage to health — was 266 around 9:30am, which is 53.2 times higher the level deemed acceptable by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The unusual air pollution levels in Lahore prompted authorities to take emergency measures, including closing down the primary schools for a week and mandating work-from-home mandates.

Besides shutting down the schools, the government has advised citizens to ensure children wear masks and stay indoors, keep doors and windows shut, and avoid unnecessary travel.

A ban on three-wheelers known as rickshaws and construction in certain areas has been imposed to reduce the pollution levels, with a warning of permanent closure of factories and construction sites failing to comply with the regulations.