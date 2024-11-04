Ben Affleck makes rare comment about Jennifer Lopez amid divorce

Ben Affleck heaps praises for Jennifer Lopez: More inside

Ben Affleck has recently gushed over Jennifer Lopez after the couple’s ongoing divorce proceedings.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the Argo star, who is currently promoting his new movie Unstoppable, appreciated JLo for her performance in the movie.

Reflecting on her acting, Ben said, “Jennifer is spectacular.”

Elaborating on how the movie is different from his other projects, the Air actor stated, “Unstoppable is another one that we’re really really proud of. We believed in the right people in Small Things Like These and Unstoppable is another example of that.”

Ben’s comments came after JLo praised the pair’s relationship during an interview with Nikki Glaser for Interview magazine that was published last month.

“I think my whole life I’ve just been trying to say I’m good enough, until where I am now, when I know. I’m giving myself credit. I’m telling that little girl that grew up in the Bronx, ‘You’ve done really good for yourself.’ I didn’t do that for so many years,” she told the outlet.

The Maid in Manhattan star continued, “And now I think, with everything that’s happened in my life and in my relationships and even in my career, it’s like, give yourself a bit of comfort and love. We’ve been through a lot of things that nobody knows about, and you’ve persevered and you refuse to give up and to let it get you down.”

At the time, JLo explained, “There’s something to be said for that because things can really change your life in a way that you do want to give up and say this is too hard, I don’t want to do this anymore.”

“But I’m not there. I refuse to not give myself everything that little girl deserves,” added the actress and singer.