Cillian Murphy comments on 'Small Things Like These' hasty ending

'Small Things Like These' is an adaptation of 2021 novel by Claire Keegan

Oscar-winning actor, Cillian Murphy’s latest released film, Small Things Like These abrupt ending has become a divisive point among the audience.

The film is an adaptation to Claire Keegan’s 2021 novel of the same name. The story uncovers the dark secrets about 1800s Ireland, Catholic church that runs asylum for women they feel had 'lost' their ways.

Murphy’s character, Bill takes the challenge of unleashing the dark secrets of the church and helping distressed woman named Sarah in rescuing her.

Whole talking about the quick ending of the film, the Oppenheimer actor said: "I think that's been happening already for the people that have watched it.

"And, like, that's the genius of the book and the adaptation and the film is that the real crisis happens after the black. People have very different points of view”, told Murphy to Radio Times.

The Irish actor went on to say: "And it's amazing to think about it, because it just unspools and unspools and unspools. And you don't know what it could possibly be.”

"It could be a positive or it could have an optimistic outlook or a pessimistic. You know what I mean? It's very interesting, but it also represents, I think, sort of the beginning of the loosening of that grip that the church had at the time."

Small Things Like These, directed by Tim Mielants, released in cinemas on November 1.