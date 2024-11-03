King Charles gets a boost before death from ‘old law’

Former Royal butler Grant Harrold has revealed an intriguing "old law" that could lead to a financial boon for King Charles.



The law pertains to tenants renting Duchy properties, which are often allocated to royal staff.

Speaking on GB News, Harrold shared a humorous anecdote from his time as a tenant: "As an employee renting the property, I was warned that if you don’t have a well, your assets belong to the Duchy when you die."

He found it amusing that this antiquated regulation still exists, recalling, "I remember thinking, I need a well."

This revelation comes at a time when King Charles and Prince William's private estates are under scrutiny.

A recent investigation by Channel 4's Dispatches and The Sunday Times has revealed that these royal estates are reportedly raking in millions from public bodies, including the NHS, state schools, and the armed forces.

The Duchy of Lancaster and the Duchy of Cornwall stand as significant portfolios of land and property, managed by King Charles and Prince William, respectively.

With roots tracing back to the 14th century, the Duchy of Lancaster boasts a diverse array of assets, including urban developments, historic buildings, and picturesque farmland across England and Wales.

Former royal butler Grant Harrold recently commented on the ongoing scrutiny of these royal estates, emphasizing their longstanding history and the savvy business practices behind them. "That’s the business side," he said.

"They’ve been really sensible with it; it’s been known for centuries."

"The point is that they’ve turned them into successful businesses. They do really well, and there’s nothing unusual about it," he explained.

"I mean to say, they’ve got properties, and people pay rent on those properties. It’s just business, as simple as that."