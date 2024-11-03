Liam Payne’s funeral gets rescheduled for ‘next week’ after delay

Liam Payne's dad Geoff Payne has been in Argentina to bring son's body back to his homeland

The late One Direction star Liam Payne’s body has reportedly been transferred to the historic British Cemetery in the northern Buenos Aires after his father was granted the permit.

The local media outlets suggested thqt the repatriation process will be complete on either Sunday or Monday, in “48 hours maximum,” after which the body can be taken to the UK.

The paper read, "All the documents are ready for the former One Direction singer to return to his homeland so a funeral can take place there next week. When Geoff Payne reached Argentina on October 18 he was told the repatriation process could take between four and five days, but because of the circumstances surrounding his son's death things took longer than expected."

This comes when the grieving father is still waiting for the toxicology and tissue test results’ reports of his son. Geoff was told the test results would be necessary before the body could undergo the process of embalming.

The Strip That Down hitmaker lost his life after a tragic fall from the third floor of CasaSur Palermo Hotel, Buenos Aires, where he was on vacation.

His sudden death on October 16th called for an investigation, and the death which was initially believed to be a “psychotic episode” induced by drugs, turned out to be more complex.

Police are still looking for evidence and seized the computers and data files of the hotel in a recent search. The investigators are reportedly trying to locate the drug supplier that provided the singer with drugs hours before of his death.

So far the singer’s death investigation has been dubbed “inconclusive.”