Inside Heidi Klum's fascinating world: Past lives and Halloween magic

Supermodel Heidi Klum has shared her intriguing views on past lives, flea market treasures, and fortune telling.

In a recent interview with The Times, the 51-year-old German-American model revealed her unique perspective.

"I love flea markets and I'm always looking for things that belonged to me in the past," Klum said. "They talk to me."

This fascination stems from her belief that she has "lived many lives before," often as a man. This is the first time she feels she's lived as a female.

Klum's past-life convictions have led to a self-described "hoarder" lifestyle. "At work, I'm very correct, straightforward, and organized, but I'm super-messy at home," she admitted. Her home has become "like a museum over the years."

The model also shared a remarkable fortune-telling experience from her teenage years. A prediction made when she was 16 stated, "Millions of people will listen to what you have to say."

At the time, Klum hadn't considered modeling or hosting, yet this prophecy has remarkably come true.

Klum, dubbed the "queen of Halloween," recently stunned fans with her E.T. costume at her annual Halloween party. Her husband, Tom Kaulitz, joined in, wearing a coordinating E.T. outfit.

"I decided to dress as E.T. because E.T. has been part of most of our lives," Klum told People magazine. "I'm a big fan." Her elaborate costume featured a glowing fingertip and motorized headpiece.

Fans praised Klum's creative costume, calling her the "Queen of Halloween" and saying she's "literally the best."