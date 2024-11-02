Tom Cruise revives another classic: 'Days of Thunder' sequel in works

Tom Cruise is revving up for a surprise sequel to his 1990 NASCAR racing film, Days of Thunder.

Despite the original's mixed reviews and modest box office success, Cruise believes he can recreate the magic of Top Gun: Maverick.



Paramount, the studio behind the original, is currently searching for writers to craft a compelling script. Cruise, known for his meticulous approach, has script approval and is considering the project alongside other priorities.

The 62-year-old actor is juggling multiple projects, including Alejandro G. Iñárritu's next film, a Doug Liman movie set in space, and a Top Gun: Maverick sequel.

"He's talking [to Paramount] about Top Gun and Days of Thunder," a studio insider reveals. "It depends on the idea and, ultimately, the script."

Racing films have gained popularity, with successes like Ford v Ferrari and the upcoming F1, starring Brad Pitt. However, Days of Thunder's NASCAR focus offers a unique Americana vibe.

Quentin Tarantino, a Tony Scott fan, praises Days of Thunder as his favourite racing movie. "Yeah, yeah, you laugh, but seriously, I'm a big fan... it had the fun of those early [American International Picture racing] movies."

Cruise's personal connection to the film includes meeting his former wife, Nicole Kidman, on set. The project's potential success hinges on the script and Cruise's packed schedule.

Meanwhile, Mission: Impossible 8, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, is nearing completion.

The film's budget approaches $400 million, and Paramount aims to promote it as the franchise's final installment.

However, Cruise is hesitant to bid farewell to Ethan Hunt, expressing his desire to continue making Mission: Impossible films into his 80s.

Paramount plans to unveil the first M:I 8 trailer soon, revealing the title and potentially showcasing the film at Cannes.