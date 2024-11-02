JUI-F's Kamran Murtaza slams govt attempt for another amendment

JUI-F Senator Kamran Murtaza seen talking to the media. — Screengrab via x@KamranM69045926

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Senator Kamran Murtaza has criticised the coalition partners' attempt for another amendment after the passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment, warning that the government is on a path to what he described as "destruction".

The JUI-F leader's remarks came three days after Adviser to the PM on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah confirmed that the top leaders of the ruling coalition discussed the 27th constitutional amendment at the Lahore meeting on October 27.

Speaking to Geo News programme "Naya Pakistan" earlier this week, the PML-N leader said that the coalition government would aim to incorporate legislation requested by various parties in the upcoming constitutional amendment, adding that both sides had yet to reach a consensus on certain points discussed in a meeting.

Murtaza, while speaking on Geo News programme 'Aaj Shazeb Khanzada Kay Sath' on Friday, expressed disappointment with the 26th Constitutional Amendment, warning against a second attempt.

He said the coalition partners were going to launch another experiment, a direct reference to the 27th Amendment, which will be as unsuccessful as the first one.

He also commented on the speculated alliance between the JUI-F and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), clarifying that any decision on joining hands with the former ruling party for protests remains "premature". “There is no final decision on protesting alongside the PTI at this stage,” he added.

Murtaza also disclosed that the PTI leaders recently sent a goodwill message from the party’s founder Imran Khan, intended for JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman.

He elaborated that the message included "well wishes" for the JUI-F chief, adding that the message was intended to clarify that accusations of betrayal related to the amendment were "not directed at Maulana".

The JUI-F senator observed that after the Supreme Court's Bar Association's, "legal experts have largely accepted the 26th Amendment".