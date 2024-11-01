John Legend's manager spills shocking details amid Sean Combs allegations

John Legend's manager recalls terrifying experience at Sean Combs' yacht party

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is in trouble yet again after John Legend’s longtime manager Ty Stiklorius dished out terrifying details about rapper’s yacht party.

Stiklorius, who is a founder of Friends at Work, wrote an op-ed piece titled ‘The Music Industry is Toxic. After P. Diddy, We Can Clean It Up’ for The New York Times where she recalled her horrible experience while attending one of Sean’s New Year’s Eve yacht parties in St. Barts with her brother.

“I was directed into a bedroom by a man and I am not sure of who he was or if he had any connection to Mr. Combs,” said the manager.

She explained, “To this day, I can’t remember how I managed to talk my way out of that terrifying situation. Perhaps my nervous babbling — 'My brother’s on this boat, and he’s probably looking for me!' — convinced him to unlock the bedroom door and let me go.”

“My experience was an anomaly and it was just one guy behaving badly at a drunken party,” remarked the 49-year-old.

Nevertheless, Stiklorius reflected, “After 20 years as a music industry executive, I now know what happened that night was no aberration.”

“It was an indicator of a pervasive culture in the music industry that actively fostered sexual misconduct and exploited the lives and bodies of those hoping to make it in the business,” she wrote.

Stiklorius opened up that her “early experiences with predators, and those that enabled them, nearly led me to give up on the music business,” however, her friend John helped change that.

“A few years after the boat incident, while pursuing my MBA at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, I attended a dinner where a senior music executive slipped his key card to me under the table, an unsubtle invitation to his hotel room. I declined,” she recounted.

Stiklorius admitted, “I only persisted in the industry because, in 2005, an old college friend who was starting to find success as an artist reached out to me,” who happened to be John in this case.

“It turns out that many artists, including John, want to be a part of a different model of business and culture,” she stated.

Meanwhile, Stiklorius added the music industry “can now turn the page on a culture of exploitation and abuse” after Sean accused of sexual charges.