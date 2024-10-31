Charli XCX and Emma Corrin’s ghost encounter gone wrong

Charli XCX and Emma Corrin were left terrified after spooky incidents on set.

Charli XCX and Emma Corrin were spooked and left shaken after encountering ghosts while on set for their upcoming film, 100 Nights of Hero.

The two were on set filming when they started to sense strange activities going on.

An insider shared with The Sun that the Apple singer and The Crown actress were afraid they were being haunted by a ghostly presence on set.

"Charli and Emma were both a bit jumpy while filming because it felt like they were alone," they said.

"But as the cameras began rolling, all sorts of weird things started to happen."

According to the British tabloid, even the cast and crew were terrified after the filming equipment started to malfunction.

Their equipment began to crash, while their sound recording machines picked up on strange and distorted noises.

They further went on to talk about the eerie incidents and shared that the lights had started to turn on and off without warning and the cameras were messed with as well.

"When the crew looked back, some of the footage came out blurred, despite the conditions being perfect,” the source shared.

"It felt as though something or someone was toying with the equipment."

The 28-year-old actress and the 32-year-old singer, were filming the fantasy film at the Grade II-listed Knebworth House, which is famously known to be haunted by two ghosts.

According to the legend, the sound of a woman spinning a wheel still echoes and can be heard after she was locked away in a room to keep her away from her poverty stricken lover.