Jennifer Aniston speaks out against negativity in politics

Jennifer Aniston has made a bold statement in support of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, proudly announcing her vote for the duo on Instagram.

However, her message went far beyond a simple endorsement.

"Hi friends. Today, I voted for access to healthcare, reproductive freedom, equal rights, safe schools, and a fair economy, but also for SANITY and HUMAN DECENCY," the Friends alum wrote.

"Remember, your voice matters, and your VOTE matters, regardless of who you are or where you live."

Aniston's heartfelt post emphasized the importance of unity and mutual respect, urging Americans to move beyond divisive politics. "We may not agree on everything, but that's the beauty of our country. Aren't you tired of the negativity, intimidation, and constant threats against those with differing views?"

She concluded with a rallying cry: "We're fortunate to have the power to vote, and this election is in our hands! With just one week until Election Day, let's come together with respect, common cause, and love – talk to your friends, family, and neighbors."

This isn't Aniston's first foray into politics. Earlier this year, she criticized Donald Trump's running mate, J.D. Vance, for his remarks about women who haven't given birth. "I truly can't believe this is coming from a potential VP," Aniston wrote.

"Mr. Vance, I pray your daughter has children one day and doesn't need IVF, which you're trying to take away from her."

The Murder Mystery star's powerful message serves as a reminder of the significance of every vote in shaping the future.