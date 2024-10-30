Sophie Turner responds to 'mom-shaming' during Joe Jonas divorce

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas co-parent two young daughters

Sophie Turner is setting the record straight on balancing work and motherhood amid public scrutiny following her divorce from Joe Jonas.

The Game of Thrones star, 28, told Harper’s Bazaar on Tuesday that, while her work and lifestyle keeps her away from daughters Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2, more than she’d like, she hopes they’ll understand that she’s doing it all for them.

“I want them to see me having a social life and enjoying work and thriving in my career and relationships,” Turner said.

She added, “I want them to see a hard-working mum. I’ll come back and say, ‘This is why Mummy was away — it’s because she’s doing this for you, so Father Christmas can come with a big bundle of presents.’”

Turner, who’s been filming new projects like Joan, received backlash in recent months, with some reports suggesting her social life conflicted with Jonas’s more home-centred lifestyle.

Fans rallied in support, criticising these reports as “mum-shaming” and arguing that Jonas, 35, received praise simply for doing “the bare minimum.”

The couple’s split, finalised in September, came amid lengthy custody discussions and has sparked an ongoing conversation around double standards in parenting.