Tom Hanks admits NOT being 'perfect father' to his four kids

Forrest Gump actor confesses having the most difficult conversations with children

Forrest Gump actor Tom Hanks has confessed that he has not been the perfect father to his four children.

He admitted doing many mistakes which have often led to some difficult and uncomfortable conversations with his kids.

While making a casual appearance in, On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, Tom opened about his role as a father and the kind of relationship he has had with his kids over the years.

"I made every mistake. You know, you scar the kids somehow in the same exact way. And as they get older, you come back around and [say], 'Hey, can I talk about what a knothead I was with you for all those years?”

"And [they say], 'Yeah, sure, dad. Yeah, I’ve been kind of waiting for this. Why don’t you unload”, added The Terminal actor.

Hanks, 68, went on to say: "But I would say at the same time ... does it come up to be 50-50? Maybe the attitude and the life that we led. The laughs, that stuff is worth its weight in gem-encrusted gold."

In conclusion, he mentioned that his children taught him how different they all are.

Tom Hanks is one of the finest actors of Hollywood. He will lending his vocals for the upcoming Toy Story film, expected to release in 2026.