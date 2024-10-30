Lady Gaga's 'Disease' features chilling imagery and a battle within

Lady Gaga explores inner demons in new music video.

Lady Gaga has made a striking return to the music scene with the release of her haunting new music video for Disease, unveiled on Wednesday.

The 13-time Grammy Award-winner has thrilled fans with this first single from her highly anticipated album, LG7, set to drop in February 2025.

In a bold double feature, she also released a live video for Die With A Smile recorded in Las Vegas.

However, it’s the unsettling visuals of Disease that have captured attention, showcasing the pop icon battling various distorted versions of herself while chained in a shadowy room.

The video opens dramatically, with the singer appearing bloodied and vulnerable after what seems to be a horrific car crash, setting the tone for an exploration of inner turmoil and resilience.

After convulsing in distress, she awakens to reveal a dramatic scene where she climbs atop a car to confront a menacing driver clad in leather.

The video plunges deeper into the surreal as she is shown chained in darkness, wearing only white underwear and covered in scars.

Despite the disturbing visuals, Gaga expressed her overwhelming gratitude for the positive reaction from her "Little Monsters."

She shared her feelings of "insane joy" over the response to Disease and hinted at exciting surprises ahead, promising her fans, "There is a LOT more to come."

In a recent appearance on the Smallzy's Surgery podcast, she ignited excitement among her fans by hinting at upcoming concerts.

The pop icon shared her creative resurgence, stating, "I've just been feeling so creative and really connected to music.

I've been working on so much music, and I'm really excited to play it for the fans."