Blake Lively shares thoughts on embracing 'bad ideas' after 'It Ends With Us' fallout

Blake Lively takes pride in being a 'millennial'

Blake Lively is taking pride in being a 'millennial' after she reconsiders wearing too much makeup.

The 36-year-old actress, who is widely known for her glamorous roles in Gossip Girl and It Ends With Us, took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, October 29, to share an inside glimpse of her recent makeup look created by her very own artist Carolina Gonzalez.

Sharing her experience with what she referred to as the Gen Z 'eyeshadow lip trick' makeup trend, Lively recounted her high school days.

Although she jokingly expressed gratitude to her makeup artist for not turning her into an episode of 'Hot Ones,' she wrote in the caption, "When @cgonzalezbeauty does the Gen Z eye shadow lip trick to make your lips look huge.

"But then... You wash off your makeup & accept that you're a millennial girl who, in high school used to wear lip gloss with alarming amounts of chili peppers inside for a plump because we were THAT committed to bad ideas. Turns out eye shadows is way less painful than Carolina Reapers.

"Thank you @cgonzalezbeauty for not turning my mouth into an episode of Hot Ones."

In addition, Lively also shared her complete look with her 45.5 million followers as she posed alongside Jennifer Yepez and Carolina.

The Green Lantern alum looked effortlessly chic in her preferred look, sporting an all-white look with a sparkling silver necklace.

The mother of four, shared a striking collage showcasing 'before-and-after' photos that highlight the effectiveness of her haircare brand, Blake Brown Beauty.

On professional front, Lively previously appeared in an adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel It Ends With Us, which she co-produced alongside Justin Baldoni.