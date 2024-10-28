Taylor Swift predicts Travis Kelce’s first NFL touchdown: ‘Tayvoodoo’

Taylor Swift manifests Travis Kelce's first touchdown of the year

Swifties think that Taylor Swift gave an easter egg ahead of Travis Kelce’s first touchdown of this NFL season.

As the Kansas City Chiefs tight end got his first touchdown in the winning game against Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 27th, fans are convinced it was due to the mega popstar’s lucky charm.

Ahead of the match, in the second New Orleans show on Saturday, the Anti-Hero hitmaker created the touchdown symbol with her arms while performing Midnight Rain.

Fast forward to the Sunday game, Kelce caught a scoring pass in the victory against the Raiders.

Swifties were reminded of the Eras Tour moment a day ago as soon as the special moment happened.

A fan even went on to call the NFL star’s touchdown “Tayvoodoo.”

“Taylor Swift does this at her show last night and then Travis Kelce scores his first touchdown in 13 games? Tayvoodoo is real confirmed,” the fan wrote on X.

“Can’t believe it’s his first of the year,” another wrote, while a third quipped, “You just knew it was going to happen today.”

The 14-time-Grammy winner also gave her beau a shout-out during night one of her three-day stint in New Orleans on Friday.

Swift pretended to throw a football from the stage as she sang the same song.

The Chiefs win maintains their winning streak this season. They also defeated the San Francisco 49ers last weekend.

The lovebirds have been separated because of their busy schedules but they keep sending each other cute messages.

Last weekend Kelce dressed in all-blue seemingly giving a nod to Swift’s multiple blue Eras Tour outfits.

The couple has been together since summer last year.