Johnny Depp recalls life turmoil amid Amber Heard case: 'Why carry that baggage?'

Johnny Depp confesses leaning a lesson from his legal battle

Johnny Depp, who faced extreme hatred and media attention amid his legal battle with ex-wife, Amber Heard, recalled how everybody just got against him at the time.

At the same time, Depp now believes that it was a lesson he learnt and is now willing to leave it all behind and move forward.

During his divorce case with Amber, Johnny made headlines almost everywhere every day, with some showing support while most of the people went against him.

Despite receiving all the dirt, he is not at all interested now in 'keeping any ill feelings' for anyone.

The Professor actor, while talking to The Hollywood Reporter, shared insights about his life amid the legal battle.

He stated: “Honestly, I can sit here this very second and think about all the hit pieces, and how everybody was against me, and yeah yeah yeah he is off the map … endless stuff. I can remember it all. Went through it all.”

Depp recalled: “Some of it was not the most beautiful time, some of it was hilarious. Some of it was mad. The thing is, it simply just was, and it simply just is. So, for me, it happened. I learned, man.”

To conclude, the Hollywood superstar added: “So I don’t have any ill feelings toward anyone. I don’t have this great reserve of hatred, because hatred requires caring. Why carry that baggage?”

After all the turmoil that he faced in life during divorce case, now Johnny Depp has officially made his comeback to the world of entertainment. His newly directed film, Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness, is all set to release in cinemas on December 5.