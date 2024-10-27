Hairstylist accuses Jennifer Lopez, Blake Lively of ‘rude’ behaviour

Hairstylist dishes on bad encounters with Jennifer Lopez, Blake Lively, and Anne Hathaway

A-listers Jennifer Lopez, Anne Hathaway and Blake Lively have come under criticism after celebrity hairstylist Emanuel Miller made an accusatory statement.

During a Podcast, Miller said of his experience with Hathaway, saying "she never acknowledged me as a person. For four and a half months, she treated me like a servant."

However, the One Day actress has denied the alleged accusations, she said, "It’s unfortunate to hear that Manny’s memory of our time together differed so dramatically from mine."

"I continue to wish him nothing but the best," she added.

Sharing one of his experiences with J.Lo, the hairstylist recalled that he was asked to clean and vacate the room, and amid the hustle, Miller forget to take his coat along.

“So I went back into the room to get my overcoat that was hanging over a chair and when I turned around, Jennifer walked into the room,” he claimed.

Miller said he greeted the popstar and tried to remind her of their collaboratory project, Monster in Law.

"Jennifer just looked at me, just gave me a blank stare, and then looked away to her bodyguards as if [to say] you were told to get this trash and clear the room. Why isn’t this room cleared?" he allegedly claimed.

Seemingly Miller also had an unpleasant encounter with Lively as she invited him along with the other crew members for lunch.

However, upon his arrival, the actress didn’t serve lunch.

"Is it possible that she was just feeling, I don’t know, anxious?” the podcast host asked. “Did you witness maybe some rampant anxiety in the context of a dinner party where she didn’t really know anyone?"

The artist instantly replied, "That’s very kind of you to give her the benefit of the doubt, but I didn’t see her speak to anybody."

This comes after Miller also discussed is cordial interactions with other celebrities like Cate Blanchett, Johnny Depp and Tom Hanks, in the same episode.