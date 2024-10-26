King Charles forced to face uncomfortable situation: ‘There’s no choice’

King Charles, albeit, in secret, is still unable to grasp the shock he received during his tour in Australia.

The monarch, who was taken aback by the daring protest held by Senator Lidia Thorpe during a parliament meeting in Canberra, is disgruntled by the whole ordeal but was not really surprised by it, suggested a royal correspondent.

Despite the protests gaining momentum in some parts of the Commonwealth and the UK itself, the King and his heir are determined to stay put with their stance.

“I think the King would have been a bit disappointed that this particular protest was so public and, in his face,” former royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! Magazine.

“But I’m sure he wouldn’t have been surprised,” Bond continued. “There’s no choice, really, he has to sit through protests like this and then get on with the job in hand.”

Charles’s royal engagement in Canberra came to a rude halt as an angry Thorpe interrupted the event as she shouted, “Not my King”, creating an uncomfortable scene for the royal couple.

“Give us what you stole from us — our bones, our skulls, our babies, our people. You destroyed our land. Give us a treaty. We want a treaty,” she continued to yell, as security dragged her out of the venue.

Bond maintained that while such protests may increase but it is unlikely that Charles nor William would budge from their point of view.

“I don’t think it will affect how Charles or William feel, they will always repeat the view, which I think they sincerely hold, that the future of each country lies entirely with its people.”