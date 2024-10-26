Chappell Roan confronts photographer over past disrespect

Chappell Roan made headlines Friday at the Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour premiere in Los Angeles.

A tense encounter unfolded on the red carpet when Roan confronted a photographer she accused of disrespecting her at the Grammys.

"You were so disrespectful to me at the Grammys," Roan said firmly. "You yelled at me at the Grammy party. Yes, I remember. You were so rude to me. And I deserve an apology for that. You need to apologize to me."

The exchange was captured on video and shared on social media. While it's unclear if Roan received the desired apology, a team member intervened to diffuse the situation.

This isn't the Bitter singer's first recent red carpet confrontation. At September's VMAs pre-show, she was visibly upset after someone shouted, "Shut the f--- up." Roan swiftly responded, "You shut the f--- up," before stepping back to compose herself, adding, "Don't. Not me, bitch!"

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Roan shared her side of the VMA story. "This is overwhelming and scary. The carpet is horrifying for someone with anxiety about people yelling. And I yelled back. You don't get to yell at me like that."

Following the VMA incident, Roan canceled her All Things Go music festival performances in New York City and Columbia, Maryland, citing overwhelming fame. On Instagram, she wrote:

"I apologize to those waiting to see me at All Things Go. Things have become overwhelming, and I need a few days to prioritize my health. I want to be present and give my best shows. Thank you for understanding. Be back soon xox."