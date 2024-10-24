Liam Payne’s poignant unreleased song gets leaked days after death

Directioners are hit with a new wave of emotions as Liam Payne's unreleased song gets leaked

The One Direction star Liam Payne who tragically left the world last week, after a fall from the third floor of his hotel in Argentina, was working on a new album when he died.



Directioners around the world have been mourning the 31-year-old singer and are now even more heartbroken as a song he made not long before his death has been leaked.

The Strip That Down singer recorded the leaked track with his elder sister Ruth Gibbins, and singer Sam Pounds.

The lyrics read, "She can do no wrong and she's in my arms/ She's a once in a lifetime love."

The song appears more moving as it features a man with angel wings as its front cover.

The track was first shared by Remembering Liam Payne account on X, and social media users in the comments shared about their grief over the tragic passing of the star.

A fan wrote, "This would've been a banger. Oh how I wish to still have him here and to show him our love. I miss u Liam, so much."

Another chimed in, "His unreleased music is so good and he was so excited to release it," while a third replied, "The perfect vocals! He was so talented. I just can't put into words."

The collaborator Sam also re-shared the unreleased song on his YouTube account, with the caption, "Dear fans let this song ring louder than the bad reports going out on Liam's name! Let's let the music win! This is what Liam would want. Spread the love & spread the music!"

This comes after fans gathered in huge crowds to pay their tribute to the singer. During part of a vigil held at London's Hyde Park, Directioners erupted into song and unanimously sang Liam’s former band’s hit track What Makes You Beautiful.